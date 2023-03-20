WIBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Harrold man is dead following a pedestrian versus vehicle along U.S. 287 west of the Harrold truck stop.

According to a release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, around 6 a.m. Monday morning, March 20, the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office received reports about a person seen close near the southbound lanes of traffic on U.S. 287, just west of the truck stop in Harrold.

Deputies responded and found 76-year-old Mitchell Raines dead in the right lane of southbound U.S. 287. The release reads Raines lived about 300 yards south of the highway and investigators are working on possible leads of Raines’s location at the time of the incident.

Investigators’ first report shows that a southbound vehicle hit Raines and failed to stop.

Buesing says DPS has several leads on the vehicle involved and the investigation is ongoing.