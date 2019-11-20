Harry Patterson hosts Veteran Freedom Retreat at Magic Ranch

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Veterans Freedom Retreat continued Wednesday in Clay County with an equestrian clinic at Magic Ranch.

The goal of the Colt Breaking Clinic is to show participants the comparison between gaining the trust of a “non-handled” horse and gaining trust between a veteran diagnosed with PTS and their mate.

The retreat is a combination of efforts from Patterson Auto Group owner Harry Patterson, The National Veterans Wellness and Healing Center in Angel Fire, New Mexico, and many volunteers who are dedicated to helping veterans.