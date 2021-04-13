Harvest Drug cancels all Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments following CDC, FDA recommendations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Harvest Drug Tuesday morning announced all of their current Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments are canceled until further notice.

This follows the release of a joint statement from the FDA and CDC recommending a pause in the use of the vaccine out of an abundance of caution.

Officials said all individuals with scheduled appointments for Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14 will be contacted directly.

Harvest Drug’s online calendar to schedule appointments has been temporarily taken down.

Officials said they are awaiting further guidance from the FDA.

