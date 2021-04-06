Harvest Drug & Gift expecting 300 more COVID-19 vaccine doses

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Harvest Drug-Gift_1484673567440.jpg

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Harvest Drug and Gift announced Tuesday morning they expect to receive another 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination this week.

Officials said they hope to receive the doses by Wednesday, April 7.

Harvest Drug & Gift currently has several appointments open; those wishing to book an appointment to receive the vaccine are encouraged to visit their website.

When you come into the pharmacy for your COVID-19 vaccine, please bring the following:

If you are not insured, please bring a copy of your driver’s license or your social security card.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News