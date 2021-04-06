Harvest Drug & Gift expecting 300 more COVID-19 vaccine doses

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Harvest Drug and Gift announced Tuesday morning they expect to receive another 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination this week.

Officials said they hope to receive the doses by Wednesday, April 7.

Harvest Drug & Gift currently has several appointments open; those wishing to book an appointment to receive the vaccine are encouraged to visit their website.

When you come into the pharmacy for your COVID-19 vaccine, please bring the following:

A copy of your pharmacy and medical insurance card (if you have Medicare, you must bring your red, white, and blue card)

A printed & completed COVID-19 Vaccine Screening Form

A printed & completed Texas Immunization Registry Adult Consent Form (available on the Harvest Drug & Gift website)

If you are not insured, please bring a copy of your driver’s license or your social security card.