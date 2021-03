This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Harvest Drug & Gift has received 100 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines and plans to administer them today and tomorrow.

You do have to meet the eligibility requirements to get the vaccine.

To schedule your vaccine appointment online, click here. If you do not have internet access, call 940-692-7081.