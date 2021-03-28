Harvest Drug to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— Harvest Drug announced they will receive 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

You can book your appointment to get vaccinated here.

Upon arrival for your appointment you will need the following:

A copy of your pharmacy and medical insurance card (if you have medicare, you must bring your red, white, and blue card)

A printed & completed COVID-19 Vaccine Screening Form

A printed & completed Texas Immunization Registry Adult Consent Form

They ask if you are not insured, bring a copy of your drivers license or your social security card.