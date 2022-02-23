WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Family, friends, and authorities are asking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

Kristin Finto was last seen on February 6 around 7 p.m. in Duncan Oklahoma near Spruce and B Steet.

Finto is a 17-year-old female who has brown and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She is said to walk with a limp.

When she was last seen she was wearing a dark-colored sweater and is believed to be trying to get to Texas.

According to a Facebook comment from her grandmother, Kristin did take her phone but did take her laptop from school.

If you have seen or have any information about this missing teen please contact the Duncan Police Department at 580-255-2112.