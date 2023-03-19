WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local teenager is bringing highly sought sneakers right here to you! Hayden’s Kickz has officially opened its doors.

“It was always a dream. I always dreamed of doing something like this,” owner of Hayden’s Kickz Hayden Saldana said.

Since 2019, Hayden Saldana has been putting heat on people’s feet.

“I’ve been here all my life and I mean Wichita Falls doesn’t have any shoe stores. I just wanted to open something and have something different that everyone else,” Saldana said.

Saldana started from his bedroom, then moved into Big Blue and held a grand opening of his own brick n’ mortar on 8th Street.

Between running his business, he’s traveled not only across Texas but as far as Chicago, Las Vegas and Atlanta.

“I just enjoy shoes that are hard to get and the mission to get the shoes. I enjoy traveling city to get the shoes and bringing them back to Wichita Falls, so everyone can see the shoe and buy the shoe,” Saldana said.

Saldana has two friends helping him run his shop. Jacolby Perales and Connor Kesteloot have watched Hayden grow and are happy to support his venture.

“He’s been into sneakers his whole life, and then he started selling sneakers, but we barely came along when he opened his shop in the blue building,” Perales said. “When I first got the job, I wasn’t worried about anything except helping him because I know for the long run this is good for all of us to make a name for Hayden and help him sell shoes and go worldwide.”

“Anything is possible. So, if you want to start your own business, if you actually want to, and you work hard enough, it’s possible. And him starting his own business makes me want to start to be a young entrepreneur myself,” Kesteloot said.

From selling out his bedroom, to now a shop of his own, you’re never to young to start your own business.

“I started when I was 14 and I’m 18 now so it’s just a blessing. I worked my butt off to do this,” Saldana said.

Hayden’s Kickz is open seven days a week, Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to follow Hayden’s Kickz Facebook page.