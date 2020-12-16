WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Thanks to the community’s help, officials with Haynes Northwest Academy have announced that they received donations toward a new playground for the kids.

For three years, two consistent members worked tirelessly to try to raise funds for a playground for their elementary school.

Three years ago, the PTO and Principal, Lori Apple, made a decision to use minimal funds throughout the school year on what would be normal PTO purchases and instead saved as much money as possible for a playground.

PIE Partners and generous community members have provided teacher luncheons, gifts, and supplies for students so that PTO funds did not have to be touched.

Lisa Marshall has been the PTO President of Haynes for five years.

Marshall has been dedicated in every endeavor and has always remained positive. During the 2019-2020 school year, more PTO members joined.

These women have worked hard to try to raise funds. However, Haynes typically has a very small number of students participate and have not been successful in terms of the amount of money needed for a new playground.

Fall of 2020, Apple put a desperate plea on Facebook asking people to donate to the GoFundMe page to help them build a playground.

Fowler Elementary Principal Alexandrea Martin shared that post with her PTO President, who then shared it with a member of the Ben Franklin PTO.

Overnight this team started laying the groundwork to raise money for Haynes through private donors and grants.

Suddenly, like an answered prayer, donations started to pour in from individual donors, Vernon College Phi Theta Kappa Chapter, and then Assent Real Estate, INC came in and took the project to its goal.

Assent Real Estate, Inc, made their donation in memory of Dominic “The Warrior” Watson, helping Haynes Northwest Academy finally build their much-needed playground.

“We just want to better our community and bless and encourage some little warriors. Even while facing overwhelming odds, Dominic knew he was in a win-win situation. We want to remember and share his spirit,” Summer Mills of Assent said.

The current playground at Haynes is from 1964, a series of metal and fiber glass bars that have become not only dangerous due to the fiberglass fibers flaking off but also the Texas heat often makes the bars too hot to touch.

“We are grateful to Ms. Marshall and our other PTO members that will surely continue our goal to create a safe and happy environment which gives every child the opportunity to learn and grow,” Apple said.