HB 1522 heads to Abbott’s desk, MSU Texas now one step closer to joining Texas Tech system

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — A signature from Gov. Greg Abbott is now all that stands in the way of Midwestern State University joining the Texas Tech University System.

House Bill 1522 is on its way to the desk of Gov. Abbott after passing with an overwhelming amount of support in both the Texas House of Representatives and the Texas Senate.

If signed into law, HB 1522 would transfer Midwestern State University to the Texas Tech University System.

In February 2020, officials with MSU Texas announced it was invited to become a part of the Texas Tech University System.

MSU Texas officials signed a memorandum of understanding in August 2020.

The bill, authored and filed by District 69 Representative James Frank and District 30 Senator Drew Springer, passed in the House on April 14 with 146 in favor and only 3 votes against, with one member not voting.

In the Senate on May 21, the bill passed with 30 votes for and a single vote against.

MSU Texas President Dr. Suzanne Shipley said although the move will change many things about the university, their identity will remain intact.

“Will our name change? Which is no. Will our tuition go up? No. But there will be policy changes,” Dr. Shipley said. “We’ll still be the Mustangs. There is no change in that, I am happy to say.”

Now, Gov. Abbott’s signature is all that remains for MSU Texas to become the newest addition to the Texas Tech University System, a move lawmakers and university administration believe will add prestige to the Mustangs.

