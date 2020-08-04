“He took his last breath:” Kaleb Honea’s mother mourns loss of son following terrible car accident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother is mourning the loss of her son after he succumbed to his injuries sustained in a crash.

Kaleb Honea, 16, was in a serious wreck with a semi on Monday, July 20. According to DPS officials, Honea was driving when a semi-truck collided with the driver’s side at the intersection of Hwy 281 and FM 1954.

Amanda Bolding, Kaleb’s mother, said he took his last breath at 11:11 am Tuesday. Bolding went on to thank the community for their support.

Johnny Carino’s is hosting a fundraiser night in support of Kaleb Honea and his family on Tuesday, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

A portion of all sales from the evening including both dine-in and curbside orders will be donated to the Honea family.

Carino’s will also be naming Spaghetti and Handmade Meatballs “The #42” for the evening after Kaleb’s jersey number.

The fundraiser will also include happy hour drink prices all night and $5 desserts.