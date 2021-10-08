Head-on collision on Seymour Highway turns fatal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A head-on collision on Seymour Highway Thursday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital has turned fatal.

William H. Robinson, 59, of Electra, was pronounced dead after arriving at United Regional for treatment of his injuries from the accident.

Around 3:35 p.m. Thursday, October 7, police were called to the scene of a crash on Seymour Highway right outside of Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the accident report, Robinson was driving west on U.S. 82 while another vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male was traveling east.

The report states Robinson’s vehicle veered into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with the other vehicle.

According to the report, Robinson was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Both drivers were transported to United Regional, one by ambulance and the other by Air Evac.

The driver of the other vehicle is in stable condition, according to the accident report.

The crash is still under investigation.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.