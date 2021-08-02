Head-on highway wreck claims the life of one person

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has tragically lost their life after a head-on collision early Sunday morning.

According to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Charlie Eipper, WFPD officers responded to the 4500 block of Henry S. Grace Freeway on August 1 at 2:56 a.m. in reference to an injury crash. When the officers arrived they discovered the crash was fatal.

According to witnesses, a red four-door Honda was traveling north on the southbound lanes on Henry S. Grace Freeway. A blue Chevy pickup was traveling southbound.

The two vehicles collided head-on and the driver of the Chevy pickup, Jerry Fulfer, 81, was killed. The 20-year-old male driver of the Honda was eventually transported to a hospital in Dallas for treatment of his injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The WFPD Crash Investigators are still investigating this incident.

