Head Start accepts applications for 2020–2021 school year

Local News
Posted:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While students won’t be returning to the classrooms for the rest of this academic school year, Head Start officials are preparing for the 2020–2021 school year by accepting applications for Wichita Falls and surrounding areas.

According to Wichita Falls Head Start official Lisa Little, the early childhood education program provides families with services to help young students prepare for schooling.

Children must be 3- or 4-years-old by Sept. 1, 2020, to be eligible for applications.

For families in Wichita Falls, call 940-252-4787 or 940-235-1132 to schedule phone appointments.

For families in City View, Burkburnett or Electra and Cooke, Clay or Montague counties, call 940-232-0416 for more information on appointments.

