Health Board examines COVID-19 changes in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Board of Health met Friday afternoon via Zoom to discuss how COVID-19 is impacting the county.

In the last 31 days, the average number of Wichita County residents with the virus who are hospitalized has jumped from 14 to 65.

The number of new cases in the 31 day period has also increased from 862 to more than 2,781.

Assistant Health Director Amy Fagan also presented new data in the last 31 days that shows the number one way Wichita County residents are contracting the virus is if they’re working somewhere that has an active outbreak.

The second involves residents in a facility such as nursing homes.

The third is people contracting the virus after being with a friend who is COVID-positive. The health district is seeing the same thing happen with family members as well.

Finally, church is still a contact spreader, even though Fagan said it has dropped in activity in the last 30 days.

Additional Data from Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District

Last 31 Days (October 12 to November 11)

Average Number of Wichita Co. Residents with COVID-19 who are hospitalized: 65

Total number of NEW cases: 2,781

Total NEW tests: 10,759

Positivity rate (of those tested, percent that are positive): 25.8%

Deaths (of Wichita County Residents with an active case of COVID-19): 64

31 Days Prior (September 9 to October 9)