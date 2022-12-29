WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The health department building on 3rd Street will stay closed going into the New Year, according to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen.

According to a press release sent Thursday, a major water leak and electrical problems have affected multiple departments housed in the building including; Administration, Laboratory, Vital Statistics, Quad Med, and Health & Wellness. WIC appointments are being handled by phone.

The press release stated,”The Environmental Health Division of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District asks for continued patience as we figure out the logistics of continuing services.”

Friday 12/30/2023 and Tuesday 01/03/2023:



Forms and applications (including temporary events) may be turned in digitally via email to environmental@wichitafallstx.gov

To pay an invoice, visit the Animal Services center on Hatton Road (you MUST have a copy of your invoice). If you need a copy of your invoice, contact environmental@wichitafallstx.gov



Complaints can be made online by clicking here.



Routine and permit inspections are continuing as normal. Requested inspections can be scheduled by email at environmental@wichitafallstx.gov

Animal Services is not affected and will be open normal business hours.