WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The health department building on 3rd Street will stay closed going into the New Year, according to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen.
According to a press release sent Thursday, a major water leak and electrical problems have affected multiple departments housed in the building including; Administration, Laboratory, Vital Statistics, Quad Med, and Health & Wellness. WIC appointments are being handled by phone.
The press release stated,”The Environmental Health Division of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District asks for continued patience as we figure out the logistics of continuing services.”
Friday 12/30/2023 and Tuesday 01/03/2023:
- Forms and applications (including temporary events) may be turned in digitally via email to environmental@wichitafallstx.gov
- To pay an invoice, visit the Animal Services center on Hatton Road (you MUST have a copy of your invoice). If you need a copy of your invoice, contact environmental@wichitafallstx.gov
- Complaints can be made online by clicking here.
- Routine and permit inspections are continuing as normal. Requested inspections can be scheduled by email at environmental@wichitafallstx.gov
Animal Services is not affected and will be open normal business hours.