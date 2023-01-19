WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Progress is being made at the Wichita Falls/Wichita County Public Health District after the building suffered major damage from flooding over the Christmas weekend.

In this week’s meeting, councilors approved $600,000 in general funds that will go toward MPEC repairs and covering the costs of clean up for the health department.

“It’s never been like this and hopefully will never be like this again,” Fagan said.

Interim Health Director, Amy Fagan said it’s been tough rearranging her staff whether it’s creating temporary offices or moving certain staff members completely off campus.

“So on Christmas day we had a flood that flooded about 23,000 square feet of the building and since then we’ve been without electricity on the original side of the building we’ve also had damage to the boiler, the HVAC system, water heaters, and that type of thing,” Fagan said.

Fagan said their first step was to get Service Master in the building to help dry and dehumidify the building, a process that isn’t cheap, but thanks to city councilors 600 thousand dollars were approved to help with repairs at the health dept as well as the MPEC.

“They placed all of the dehumidification units, they pulled out all of the water from the floors and from the carpets and I mean it was just so much water in such a large area and so that covers their costs and it also covers some additional costs,” Fagan said.

Fagan said once everything is dry, the focus will shift to electricity.

“There was some pretty significant damage done to the switch gear, the panel, the generator panel, and so electricians were actually able to use the generator poles we had as a backup as an emergency panel and that has allowed us to have vital statistics running,” Fagan said.

And although progress is being made and more departments within the health district are slowly reopening, Fagan asks that the public be patient during this process.

“It’s been a long three or four weeks but we’re hopefully on the recovery side and will be back in business soon,” Fagan said.

Fagan said initially they were given a timetable of up to 250 working days before being completely repaired but says now they are looking more at 7 to 8 to complete the repairs.