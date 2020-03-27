Updated information released on three new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County- Wichita Falls Health District announced during the city council meeting on Friday that three additional cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Wichita County.

The additional three cases bring the total number of cases to 15.

Health Director Lou Kreidler said at the time of the announcement that information on the additional cases would be released after the contact investigation was complete.

The additional information on the cases is below.

13th Confirmed Case

The patient is between the ages of 50 to 59 and is currently hospitalized. The patient first visited their medical provider for unrelated issues on March 17. The patient then had two more visits with medical providers on March 18 when symptoms developed, and March 20.

After the medical visit, on March 18, the patient went to Walgreens located at 3801 Kell Boulevard.

On March 23, the patient utilized a drive-up testing facility in Wichita Falls and was administered the COVID-19 test there.

Please see the Press Release from Clinics of North Texas below:

14th Confirmed Case

The patient is between the ages of 80 to 89 with underlying medical issues.

The patient had close contact with an individual who is being tested. That individual works at the medical facility where a positive case worked.

The patient developed symptoms on March 24 and was tested that same day at a drive-up testing facility in Wichita Falls.

The patient has had no community interaction and remains in isolation at home.

15th Confirmed Case

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29. The patient had been in Las Vegas and flew into DFW on March 15. They then drove by personal vehicle back to Wichita Falls. Upon return, the patient worked March 16 through March 23.

The patient began experiencing symptoms on March 23 and therefore did not return to work after that. The patient utilized a drive-up testing facility in Wichita Falls and was administered the COVID-19 test there.

The patient remains in isolation at home.

Please see the release from Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Wichita Falls below:

The patient visited the following locations on March 20th:

Pier One located at 4400 Kemp Boulevard from 5pm to 6pm

McBride’s Steakhouse located at 4537 Maplewood Avenue from 6pm to 7pm

The patient also visited 8th Street Coffee House, but cannot remember the time.

It is important to note, the Health District is starting to see a change in symptoms that patients are experiencing. These new symptoms include loss of smell, loss of taste and sore throat, in addition to the original symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Cases have reported one or multiple symptoms.

If you have questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click the image to the left to send them via e-mail.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As always, you can keep up with the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic by visiting the Coronavirus section of our website.