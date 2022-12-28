WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will remain closed on Thursday, December 29, 2022, after a major water leak forced the Health Department to close on Tuesday, December 27 as well as Wednesday, December 28.

According to Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer with the City of Wichita Falls, the health department building, located on 3rd Street, will be closed through Thursday because of a major water leak and electric issues.

The closure will affect the following departments:

Administration

Health & Wellness

Environmental Health

Laboratory

Vital Statistics

Quad Med

Horgen said WIC appointments for Thursday, December 29 will be held in the east parking lot of the Health District by the WIC van.

Horgen also said this closure does not affect Animal Services. They will be open for normal business hours.

Residents are urged to monitor the city’s social media page for further updates.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.