Health district adjusts workforce as COVID-19 cases increase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls-Wichita County public health officials are talking about how they are managing the increased cases.

With the now three deaths in the county plus an all-time high of hospitalizations due to the virus, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health Director Lou Kreidler said this is an alarming trend as we look toward the future.

Kreidler said the health district’s staff have been working very hard on the COVID response but they are relying on the people they are contacting to help manage the workload during this period.

“We have hired 11 case managers, contact tracers and a couple of individuals who are simply doing translation for us and we continue to look for those individuals to expand our workforce,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler said they continue to try to educate people on their exposure risks and added they have had many cases tied to family events, parties, churches, bars and restaurants.

Kreidler said despite what many think the stats are showing younger people contracting the virus.

“The majority of the cases that we’re seeing are in our 20-39 age group so it’s not necessarily older individuals,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler advices residents to practice social distancing and wear a mask and said the health district, city and county leaders will continue to work together to make the best decisions for the community as it relates to reinstating a Shelter in Place order.