Health District announces holiday delays to COVID-19 reporting

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District announced Friday their holiday schedule for COVID-19 reporting.

Officials said COVID-19 updates will be delayed during the upcoming holidays.

Public Health District staff and contact tracing will resume the day after the holiday and public reporting will resume on the Monday following the holiday.

Health district staff will be off in observance of the following holidays: