Health district anticipates high COVID vaccine waitlist numbers with adult eligibility

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Vaccinations are continuing to roll through Texoma.

Johnson & Johnson recently sent out its one dose vaccine and pharmacies like Harvest Drug and Gift have received some doses to distribute throughout the community

“When we first opened our shop, it’s been a couple of months since we’ve been able to get any. So it took a little bit for the spots to fill up but now they are all filled up now and we’re giving them out,” Harvest Drug & Gift pharmacist Jacob Beard said.

With adults becoming eligible for the vaccine soon, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Director of Health Lou Kreidler anticipates a high number of people signing up with the health district.

But mass vaccination clinics depend on the unpredictable vaccine allotment from the state.

“We never know that from one week to the next so we’ll continue to make plans based on our vaccine allocation which we generally find out on Friday afternoons,” Kreidler said.

With Midwestern State University struggling to receive vaccines, Medical Director Dr. Keith Williamson hopes this new eligibility can bring vaccines to the university.

“That’s an excellent access point to get the 20 somethings who get the disease, they don’t suffer as badly from it, but they’re very efficient at spreading it so Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be perfect for that group,” Williamson said.

With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only needing one shot, health officials say they have had appointments canceled in favor of that vaccine.

But Kreidler said everyone should get the vaccine no matter which one it is.

“People are very passionate about which vaccine that they get even between Moderna and Pfizer. But until we have a large supply of vaccines, I really just encourage individuals to get vaccinated the first opportunity that they have and not to wait for their preferred vaccine to be available,” Kreidler said.

Health officials said getting vaccinated no matter what can push the community closer to the end of the pandemic.

Kreidler also said she hopes that the community can reach herd immunity by early summer. To sign up for the health district’s list, click here.