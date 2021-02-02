Health district approved to purchase software for vaccine clinics plan

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District is getting much-needed help with vaccine clinics.

At the last city council meeting, director of health Lou Kreidler explained how the medical software, Luminare, can help organize sign-ups for those looking to receive the vaccine.

Recently, City council approved the purchase of this software.

Sign-ups to receive the vaccine have been paused for a few weeks but as soon as the software is implemented, sign ups will be open again.

The new year has been pretty good to Wichita Falls so far. Active COVID-19 cases have decreased by more than 1,000, more than 13,000 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and the health district has been approved for new software to make vaccine sign ups much easier.

“It will allow us to fully automate the registration process, checking them in when they’re on sight and offering the vaccinations to them in the required reporting to the state,” Kreidler said.

The software will cost $90,000 and will be covered by grants and health department special funds.

Once the software is running, there will be a phased approach for people who have already signed up to retain their place in line. They will be sent a text message to pre-register and will have first priority when vaccines are available.

There have already been several vaccination clinics by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District and other healthcare providers in the area.

Residents have expressed their gratitude to the health district and city councilors are doing so as well.

“It’s just nice to see those kind of things and I want to thank you and your staff once again for how well y’all did at that. It’s nice to see those comments come in from the public so thank you again,” Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

“I noticed a little bit of relief in Lou’s voice today. Maybe a little bit. You can tell a little bit of difference in your demeanor today and how you’re speaking so hopefully everything is going a little bit better for you and we’re at least getting control of it in a way but I know we’ve still got a long way to go,” District 3 City Councilor Jeff Browning said.

While numbers are pointing towards relief in the county, the pandemic is still ever-present.

“I don’t want people to get too comfortable. We still have COVID in our community, we still need to be vigilant about wearing a mask and social distancing, our hand washing, all of those things we’ve been doing and to get vaccinated when a vaccine does become available,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler said the software should be up and running in about two weeks. When it does begin operating, those without internet can still call in for appointments.