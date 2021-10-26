Health District begins offering boosters for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Tuesday announced they will begin offering all COVID-19 booster vaccines as of Tuesday, October 26.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has notified vaccine providers that they should begin to administer COVID-19 booster vaccine to adults in certain groups, in line with federal guidelines.

While all COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide strong protection for most people, a booster shot can help strengthen protection against severe disease in populations whose immunity may have started to wane and who are at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 or complications from severe disease.

On October 20, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made amendments to the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines that expanded the use of a booster dose in eligible populations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a “mix-and-match” booster dose.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their primary series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago. It’s important to note that this applies only to people 18 and older.