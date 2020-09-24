Health District discusses WFISD safety for student athletes

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — There are 24-active cases in Wichita County schools, and with so many neighboring schools canceling football games due to exposure to COVID-19, the local health district officials discussed about how they are working with Wichita Falls Independent School District and its athletes.

Public Health Director Lou Kreidler confirmed that much of the cases being reported stem from after school activities, but she said the WFISD has been making adjustments to keep students safe like buying faceshields for varsity football player’s helmets.

Kreidler said they have also seen some issues in the soccer association.

“We have had some issues with the soccer leagues in the younger children and soccer is really hard beacuse they don’t have to wear masks,” Kreidler said. “They have a lot of contact out on the field with each other, so we have so we have seen some spread.”

Kreidler said she believes the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District is more in-depth with contact tracing in the wfisd than possibly departments in other districts. She also encourages parents to do their part by keeping in touch with coaches if they are concerned about their children possibly being exposed to other children in districts with positive cases.