WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Transportation and the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District will have safety seat checkups Saturday.

According to a press release, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, TxDOT and the Health District will host “Save Me with a Seat” campaign to coincide with National Child Passenger Safety Week.

The goal of the campaign is to provide safety seat checkups. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will inspect child seats for installation, harnessing, recalls and expirations free of charge.

According to the release, in 2021, 78 children 8 years old and younger died in traffic crashes in Texas, and 22 of those were unrestrained. Among children ages 8-12 in 2021, 36 died in traffic crashes, with 13 of them unrestrained at the time of the crash.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, between 9 and 11 a.m. at 1700 3rd Street in Wichita Falls.

To reduce wait time, families are encouraged to call or text Trish Beaver at 940-704-4133 to set an appointment.

The event is free for the public to attend.