Health District looking for mom, littermates of rabid cat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is actively trying to locate anyone who may have come into contact with a kitten that tested positive for rabies between October 12, 2021, and October 18, 2021.

The kitten was found near Sikes Center Mall on October 18, 2021.

The Health District is also trying to find the mother and any littermates.

If you believe you have come into contact with this kitten, please call Animal Control between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (940) 761-7824.

After 5:00 pm, please call (940) 761-7800