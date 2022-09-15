WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District announced Thursday they will now offer Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for individuals 12 and older.

On August 31, 2022, the FDA amended emergency use authorizations of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to authorize updated, bivalent formulations of the vaccines for use as a single booster dose.

The updated Moderna booster is authorized for people 18 years of age and older, while the updated Pfizer booster is authorized for use in individuals 12 years of age and older.

The FDA has removed the authorization to use the original monovalent Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines as boosters for adults and adolescents, meaning those 12 years and older can no longer be given booster doses with the original monovalent COVID-19 vaccines.

The Health District will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic open Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can register online with the Health District or by calling (940) 761-6841. Walk-ins are also welcome.

