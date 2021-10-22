Health District now offering multiple types of COVID-19 booster shots

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — All three COVID-19 vaccines are now available for booster shots.

This comes after the CDC’s unanimous approval, Thursday, October 21, of boosters by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

People who are eligible are those 65 and older. People who are 18 and up who have underlying medical conditions and those who are 18 and up who have an increased risk for exposure or transmission because of their work are all eligible for the booster.

Booster recipients must be vaccinated for at least six months.

“If an individual wanted to get a different booster than the original vaccine that they received, they can do that,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health Director Lou Kreidler said. “However, the optimal recommendation is that you finish with whatever series you started with.”

“I think it’s very clear that it’s safe now,” Midwestern State University Medical Director Dr. Keith Williams said. “There’s over six-and-a-half billion doses that have been delivered in the world. We’re not seeing people exploding into flames, so I think it is safe. Now is always the best time.”

The Health District has been offering Pfizer boosters recently. They should be ready to give Moderna boosters by Tuesday, October 26.