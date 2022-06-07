WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District announced Tuesday they will now offer the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine to eligible children ages 5 thru 11.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has notified vaccine providers that they should begin to administer COVID-19 booster vaccines to individuals 5 through 11 years of age, in line with federal guidelines.

The PFIZER COVID-19 booster vaccine is administered at least 5 months after the two-dose primary series has been completed.

Recommendations for immunocompromised individuals 5 through 11 years of age:

Two-dose primary series to individuals 5 through 11 years of age

Third primary series dose to individuals 5 through 11 years old with certain kinds of immunocompromised conditions

a single booster dose to individuals 5 through 11 years of age who have completed a primary series with Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will have a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

You can register your eligible child for their COVID-19 booster online.

The full press release from the Public Health District can be found below: