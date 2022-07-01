WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District announced Friday, July 1, 2022, that it will start offering the COVID-19 vaccine primary series for 6 years of age through 17 years of age for Moderna for eligible populations.

On June 17, 2022, the FDA approved a COVID-19 vaccine primary series for 6 months through 4 years of age for Pfizer and for 6 months through 5 years of age for Moderna for eligible populations.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will have a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can visit the City of Wichita Falls website to register online or call (940) 761-6841.

The Health District has seen an increase in both cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

The Health District reported 331 new cases, 6 hospitalizations, and 2 deaths for the two-week period ending on June 24 in Wichita County.

Local health officials encourage everyone to ensure themselves and their families are fully vaccinated and stay home if they are feeling ill.

https://us1.quickscreen.health/wichita-falls-vaccinations#/screening