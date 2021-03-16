Health district officials fear COVID-19 spike from spring break, National Guard to begin vaccinating seniors

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls-Wichita County Director of Health Lou Kreidler is urging citizens to stay vigilant against COVID-19 during spring break.

Kreidler said the break combined with the governor opening the state has her concerned with how that will impact cases. Kreidler also said she is encouraged by the number of businesses that are still requiring masks.

She reminds citizens that those who are unmasked and unvaccinated are at a high risk for exposure.

“If businesses are not requiring employees to wear masks, they need to be prepared to have more individuals quarantined if a work exposure occurs.”

Kreidler also mentioned that starting March 17, the Texas National Guard will be in Wichita Falls and Burkburnett vaccinating homebound seniors.

The National Guard will bring their own vaccines and their own supplies. Two city vehicles will be out to assist them.

If a homebound senior is not a part of a home health agency or Meals on Wheels, they can contact the health district to be put on the list.