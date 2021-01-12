Health District partners with local health leaders, healthcare providers to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Public Health District, in partnership with Wichita County Judge Gossom, the North Texas State Hospital and the Community Healthcare Center, will be offering an appointment based COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday, January 16.

The North Texas State Hospital received their initial shipment of vaccines and after administering those, they were given authority through the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to use the remaining 975 doses for an appointment based vaccine clinic for the community.

All entities will partner to provide staffing, clinic logistics and scheduling assistance.

The clinic will only run this Saturday and is appointment based.

The Health District began calling residents today from their waiting list, who qualify for Phases 1A and 1B, to begin scheduling appointments.

If a resident has signed up on the waiting list, please monitor your phone closely and answer all calls.

If you do not answer, the Health District will have to go to the next person in line.

“This is an exciting opportunity to be able to fully utilize the COVID-19 vaccine doses that the North Texas State Hospital received,” Lou Kriedler, Public Health Director said. “We appreciate the collaborative effort as we all work together to vaccinate the most vulnerable in our community.”

Sign up for the waitlist on the Wichita Falls city website.