WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — As the CDC continues updating guidance on COVID-19 booster shots, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District is starting to see more people getting.

That’s as the CDC recommends a second booster for adults over 50 and those with compromised immune systems.

Here locally, they are still seeing most of their patients still getting the first booster shot.

Amanda Anderson with the Health District says they are keeping the process easy for all.

“We’ve had lots of people come in and were doing walk-ins Monday through Friday, 8 to 4:30. They can come in anytime to get a booster and we’re also trying to do some outreach events so look for us to be out and about and come get your boosters,” Anderson said.

As a reminder, people can get the booster five months after the first two doses, and those who do have their booster, and fit the criteria, can call about the second booster.

The Health District has Moderna and Pfizer shots available.