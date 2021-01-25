Health District receives 1,950 more COVID-19 vaccines

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District has been informed they will be receiving another 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

“We are thankful that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) continues to entrust the Health District with additional doses as vaccine supply is still currently limited across the State of Texas,” Lou Kriedler, Director of Health said. “Vaccinating our community is our top priority and we couldn’t do that without the assistance of DSHS.”

The Health District is administering the remaining Pfizer doses from last week’s allocation, as well as giving 500 second round shots of the Moderna vaccine from the December allocation.

Due to their full vaccination schedule for the week of January 25 and in an effort to quickly and efficiently get the vaccines into our community, the Health District is partnering with the Clinics of North Texas, North Central Texas Community Healthcare Center, United Regional Health Care System and Electra Hospital District to transfer these doses to each facility.

Each facility in turn assures that the doses will be administered by this Friday, January 29, at the latest.

The Health District is still moving forward with plans to transition to an online, high-volume vaccine management and reporting system.

Individuals who have previously signed up on the Health District’s waiting list by January 8, should have been contacted to schedule an appointment at least once.

For those who signed up after January 8, your name will remain on the waiting list and transition to the new system.

