Health District receives influx of calls over vaccine clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Public Health District has received an influx of calls regarding the vaccine clinic set to take place on Saturday.

The Wichita County Public Health District has asked that residents who are on the COVID-19 Vaccine waiting list already not to call the Health District to set up an appointment.

If residents have already signed up for the waiting list they do not need to call the hotline.

Residents that have not signed up for the waiting list can do so on the City of Wichita Falls Website.

Several staff members have been assigned to going through the waiting list, call, and schedule appointments for residents.

The Health District advises residents to watch their caller-ID and to answer any unknown number with a 940 area code.