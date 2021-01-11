Health District receives no new COVID-19 vaccines this week from DSHS, unclear when more will arrive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District announced Monday they received no new COVID-19 vaccines and have administered all vaccines they have received.

The Health District said it is unclear at this time when more vaccines will be available to them from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

According to a press release, as of January 10, 2021, DSHS updated the weekly Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation locations.

According to the DSHS website, the Health District did not receive any vaccines for Week 5, nor did any other locations in Wichita County.

The Health District has currently already administered the original 500 doses they received.

At this time they do not know when they will receive more vaccines from DSHS. Check the City of Wichita Falls website regularly for updates.

In addition to the vaccine allocation location updates DSHS provides on their website, they also have a vaccine dashboard that provides data on doses allocated, doses administered and the number of people vaccinated.

The Health District has received an influx of calls as the current dashboard shows Wichita County to have remaining vaccines that need to be administered.

However, at this time, those numbers are not reflective of the number of vaccines that have been administered in our community.

The Health District is working with DSHS and local health providers to ensure that the data is updated appropriately and in as timely a manner as possible.

If residents are interested in receiving a vaccine, the Health District recommends they contact their physician or medical provider to see if they are a registered provider.

In addition, residents can sign up for the Health District’s waiting list online or by calling the Health District Hotline at (940) 761-7909.

The Health District also recommends residents regularly check the DSHS website to see what locations in Wichita County have received the vaccine.

Please find the full press release below: