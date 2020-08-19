Health District reminds parents to prepare students to return to school as COVID-19 continues

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the CDC, the number and rate of coronavirus cases in children have risen since the pandemic began in the spring. In Wichita County, cases involving children ages 0- to 5-years-old and 6- to 10-year-olds have decreased though over the last two weeks, but the local health district has seen an increase among a certain age group in the last 30 days.

“We are certainly seeing cases in all of those age range, and we’ve seen an increase in the age range that includes the high school,” Director of Health, Lou Kreidler said.

Over the past few months, the Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District has worked with school districts in Wichita County to perfect their back to school plans to make sure every safety precaution necessary is taking place.

Each school district has been assigned a health district employee to serve as a liaison between the two parties to work on issues, including any students that test positive or come in contact with someone who has tested positive, but Kreidler said parents should have one final conversation with their kids tonight about what to not do on the first day of school.

“Not sharing items with another people, washing their hands often, making their they are not sharing food or drink with other individuals and really things that COVID has added to that conversation is the social distancing and children by nature are very social creatures, so that’s very difficult for them and they don’t understand that concept,” Kreidler said.