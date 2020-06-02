Health district responds to retracted COVID-19 positives after 85 test ‘positive’ in two nursing facilities

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After two nursing facilities initially confirmed 85 positive COVID-19 tests where several were later retracted, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District officials released a statement to address the confusion. Testing is still ongoing at the facilities.

“Monday, May 11, Governor Abbott directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to test 100% of residents and staff in Texas nursing homes. That testing was performed in Wichita County during the last two weeks. Today, the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District received initial information from two of the facilities that were tested. Within those two facilities, 274 total people were tested. The results showed 81 preliminary positive results, all of whom were asymptomatic. Twenty of those individuals were retested today, locally in Wichita County, and all results were negative. Therefore, retesting at the facilities will be completed by tomorrow, June 2. All facility staff have been assigned a case manager and are isolated at home. Their timeframe to return to work will be based on test results. These pending cases are separate and NOT counted in the total pending count. Both facilities have been fully cooperating with the Health District and state regulatory agencies. For questions or concerns related to a resident at one of the facilities, please call the facility directly.” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District

* Please note these numbers include Wichita County residents only. *

Sheridan Medical Lodge in Burkburnett – Tested on May 25

185 Total People Tested

Residents: 98 tested, 46 preliminary positives

Staff: 87 tested, 28 preliminary positives

Evergreen Healthcare Center in Burkburnett – Tested on May 25

89 Total People Tested

Residents: 37 tested, 3 preliminary positives, 1 pending

Staff: 52 Tested, 4 preliminary positives

Additionally, the Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District officials reported one new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 85.

Case 85 – The patient is 70+ and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a travel-related case.

Additionally, the Public Health District reported no more patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Wichita County which leaves the total number of recoveries in the county at 68.

The number of active cases in the county now stands at 15.

The numbers listed above represent all new COVID-19 cases and recoveries since Friday, May 29.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, county COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 4,666 85 4,197 384

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 1 7 13 15 14 14 10 11

Isolation Status

AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 14 0 68 2

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the City of Wichita Falls, noted that per the direction of Gov. Abbott, all residents and staff of long term healthcare facilities will be tested for COVID-19.

Barker said that an increase in the total testing numbers and the pending test numbers is to be expected as a result of Gov. Abbott’s directive.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.