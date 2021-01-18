Health District temporarily pause sign-ups for COVID-19 vaccine waiting list

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District announced Monday they will be pausing sign-ups for the waiting list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a press release, officials with the Health District said they are planning to update to an online, high-volume vaccine management and reporting system that will automate the vaccine process.

Officials cited preparation for the possible change and the :extremely large amount of people already on the waiting list” as reasons for the temporary pause.

Officials also said individuals who are already signed up on the Health District’s current list will not lose their place and will be transitioned to the new system if it is approved.

The Health District’s current waiting list will still be used to fill appointment slots for this week’s upcoming mass vaccination clinic.

Officials announced on Facebook Monday they are expecting 1,950 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine sometime this week.

Health District officials said they are still awaiting the arrival of the vaccines and will inform the public when the date for a public drive-thru vaccine clinic for those already on the waiting list is confirmed.

Please find the full press release from the Health District below: