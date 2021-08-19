Health District to begin administering third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised residents

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Thursday announced they will begin administering a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals whose immunity is moderate to severely compromised.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices announced on August 13, 2021 that individuals whose immunity is moderately to severely compromised are recommended to receive a third dose of the Emergency Use Authorization of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will begin administering a third dose to eligible individuals during their regular COVID-19 vaccination clinics, which are held every Thursday from 9am to 1pm at the Health District.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District requires proof of the person’s first two doses (CDC card or ImmTrac record).

These criteria apply to ages 12 and older for individuals receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 18 and older for patients receiving the Moderna vaccine.

The new EUA is specifically for the two mRNA vaccines and does not currently extend to recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Individuals are encouraged to speak to their medical providers about receiving a third dose.

The additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should be administered at least 28 days after completion of the primary mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series. It is highly recommended the same mRNA COVID-19 vaccine be used for the third dose, if possible.