Health District to host Pfizer COVID-19 Appointment Based Vaccine Clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 Appointment Based Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, June 10 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Health District.

The Health District received 585 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has notified vaccine providers they should begin to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents age 12 to 17 in line with federal guidance.

This clinic will be offered to anyone age 12 and up. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

To register for an appointment, call (940) 761-7909 or register online.

Find the full press release from the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District below:

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 16 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist.

