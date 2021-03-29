Health District to receive 2,000 Moderna vaccines, encourage residents to make appointment

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District announced Monday they will be receiving 2,000 first dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for their week 16 allotment.

In a press release, Health District officials said over 500 vaccine appointments remain open for this week that need to be filled.

Officials said as of Monday, March 29 the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist.

In Wichita County, 26,614 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose and 16,987 people have received a second dose as of March 25, 2021.

Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist.

Additionally, Health District officials announced the National Guard team will be in Wichita Falls on Tuesday, March 30 and Wednesday, March 31 to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to homebound individuals.

Officials said individuals do not have to register online to schedule an appointment, but need only to call the Health District Hotline at (940) 761-7909.

Please find the full press release from the Health District below: