WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will remain closed on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, after a major water leak forced the Health Department to close on Tuesday, December 27.

According to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen, the December 28 closure includes the following departments inside the building at 1700 3rd Street:

Administration

Health & Wellness

Environmental Health

Laboratory

Vital Statistics

Quad Med

Horgen said WIC appointments for Wednesday, December 28 will be held in the east parking lot of the Health District by the WIC van.

Horgen also said this closure does not affect Animal Services. They will be open for normal business hours.

Residents are urged to monitor the city’s social media page for further updates.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.