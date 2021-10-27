Health district warns locals about deadly room spray

The following was sent as a press release from the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In March through July 2021, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed four linked cases (including two deaths) of Melioidosis in patients from Georgia, Kansas,

Minnesota and Texas.

Meliodosis, also called Whitmore’s disease, is an infectious disease that can infect humans or animals. The disease is caused by the bacterium Burkholderia Pseudomallei.

It is predominately a disease of tropical climates, especially in Southeast Asia and northern Australia where

it is widespread.

The bacteria causing Melioidosis are found in contaminated water and soil. It is spread to humans and animals through direct contact with the contaminated source.

Whole genome sequencing showed the strains of bacteria (Burkholderia Pseudomallei) that sickened

the patients closely matched each other, suggesting there is a common source of infection in these

patients.

This outbreak has been linked to Better Homes & Gardens Aromatherapy Room Spray. At this time, no cases have been reported in Wichita County.

The CDC, along with Texas Department State Health Services (DSHS) and the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District recommends consumers who have the Better Homes & Gardens Aromatherapy Room Spray “Lavender & Chamomile” with Gemstones product, or any of the other recalled scents with Gemstones (including Lemon & Mandarin, Lavender, Peppermint, Lime & Eucalyptus, and Sandalwood & Vanilla) in their homes should take the following precautions: