Health District warns of FDA onion recall due to salmonella outbreak

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District want citizens to be aware of a current recall on red, white, and yellow onions stemming from a Salmonella Oranienberg outbreak.

In a press release sent Monday morning, Health District officials notified residents of a current recall issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration along with the CDC of fresh whole red, white and yellow onions distributed by ProSource Inc. that were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.

Health officials warn consumers if they have unlabeled fresh whole red, white or yellow onions at home, they should throw them away and not eat them.

As of October 20, 2021, 158 lab-confirmed cases of Salmonella Oranienberg have been reported from 36 counties in Texas. Nationally the case count is 652 across 37 states.

Health officials said no cases have been reported in Wichita County as of 9:15 a.m. Monday, October 25.

What should I do?

Throw away any whole red, white, or yellow onions you have at home that do not have a sticker or packaging

These onions may have stickers or packaging indicating the brand (ProSource Inc.) and the country (Mexico) where they were grown.

If you can’t tell where the onions are from, don’t buy or eat them.

Wash surfaces and containers the onions may have touched using hot soapy water or a dishwasher

Affected brands include but are not limited to the brands seen on the right

How will I know if I’m sick?

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, and those symptoms typically start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days, but some people (especially kids under 5 years old, adults over 65 years old, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms: