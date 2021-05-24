Health District warns of potential spike from graduations, graduation parties

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With high school graduations so close, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is reminding people to stay safe.

This week will be filled with well-deserved celebrations of many seniors around the WFISD, grad parties and graduations will bring larger crowds together.

So, director of health Lou Kreilder wanted to remind folks that we could still see a surge of cases, much like last week after Midwestern State’s graduation.

Kreilder said the county saw a spike that was traced back to MSU’s graduation and a larger graduation party that led to more than 25 people testing positive.

“While everything is opening back up, while the mask mandate have dropped, what we know is that COVID is still spreading, COVID can still be spread by individuals, especially those that are unvaccinated and not wearing a mask,” Kreidler said.

She said the same type of precautions remain to try to be outside as much as possible, and if you’re not vaccinated, wear your mask.

“When people are planning graduation parties to keep the party small, know whether or not your guests are vaccinated, and if they’re not, require them to wear a mask when they’re not eating or drinking,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler also added they have fortunately seen numbers dip back down to normal following that grad-party outbreak, but this is exactly what they hope to avoid happening again.