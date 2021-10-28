Health district warns public of rabies exposure incident in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is alerting the public concerning a rabies exposure related to a Siamese kitten found at Sikes Center Mall.

The cat was picked up by a resident and taken to that individual’s home. The cat became sick and was taken to the veterinarian where it eventually passed away.

The cat was then sent to the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) lab for testing. Thursday, October 28, the Health District and Animal Services received notification from DSHS that the cat tested positive for rabies.

As a result, all parties known to have come in contact with the cat have been advised of the positive results and informed of further steps they should take.

If you believe you may have come into contact with this cat between the dates of October 12, 2021 and October 18, 2021, please immediately call the Local Rabies Control Authority at (940) 761-8837.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that attacks the central nervous system and is most often seen among wild animals such as bats, raccoons, skunks, coyotes, and foxes, but any mammal, including domesticated animals, can be infected with rabies. For this reason, citizens must take precautions and not approach or handle any animal they are unfamiliar with; instead, they should contact Animal Control.

The first sign of rabies is usually a change in an animal’s behavior.

It may become excited or irritable and attack anything in its path. Staggering, convulsions, choking, unusual sounds, and paralysis may also be seen.

Animals usually die within one week after showing symptoms.

People are usually exposed to the rabies virus when an infected animal bites them or if saliva from a rabid animal enters an open cut or mucous membrane (eyes, nose, or mouth).

If a human becomes infected, flu-like symptoms will appear and progress into delirium, abnormal behavior, hallucinations, and insomnia. Once clinical signs of rabies appear, the disease is nearly always fatal.