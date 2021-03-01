WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District nears 30,000 vaccines given; as the positivity rate hovers below 10%, something we hadn’t seen since at least July, until now.

“When vaccines became more common in the community, you can see those trends decrease drastically,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Assistant Director of Health Amy Fagan said.

And now that the Health District has opened online registration for the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist, it’s that much easier to sign up for the shot.

“This will give us a good idea of how many people are remaining in that 1A-1B category that still want or need vaccines, and to me that means we’re moving forward and that’s all very exciting, towards the end of COVID,” Fagan said.

But there’s plenty to do before the end and while getting that done, the new system will make it that much easier to get more shots, in more arms.

You can now head straight to The City of Wichita Falls’ website, click the big yellow button, then the waitlist link, then fill out your forms and wait for the health district to text you your appointment info.

“One of the best parts, is, you know we’re running clinic with it right now, it’s so fast, so there’s no forms when they come in, there’s no paperwork, it’s easy on the staff,” Fagan said.

After seeing a day with just 11 cases to end last week, Fagan said the recent dip is encouraging, but everyone needs to stay vigilant with spring break and the summer months on the horizon.

“It’s been amazing the last two or three weeks, seeing our hospitalizations decrease, and our deaths decrease, that’s been wonderful, it’s been a real change and we’re very very grateful for it,” Fagan said. “But it certainly is still not the time to transition life back to normal.”

Not quite time yet, but maybe with this new online system, they can expand those vaccines to more people, faster.

“Hopefully over time, as those phases expand, you know, hopefully we’ll end up with no-one in the hospital or very few people in the hospital,” Fagan said.

