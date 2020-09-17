Health official warns ‘stay vigilant’ after Young Co. sees spike in COVID-19 cases

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After Young County sees a spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, health officials warn residents to “stay vigilant.”

According to Health Authority Dr. Pat Martin, nine new cases were reported Wednesday and four new cases on Tuesday.

In a statement made on his public Facebook page, Martin encouraged residents “stay vigilant” and follow guidelines by the CDC.

“There was a good question posed to the hospital today about the difference between symptoms of the flu and of COVID-19,” Martin said. “How can you differentiate the symptoms? The answer is that you can’t. The symptoms are very similar.”

As the cold and flu seasons approach, Martin also suggests people take precaution against seasonal illnesses.

“This year is a good year to get your flu shot. If you have cold or flu symptoms don’t go to work or school and consider seeing your healthcare provider to see if you need to be tested for the flu or COVID-19,” Martin said.

Martin ended his statement saying he will make sure to update people in Young County if more information becomes available.